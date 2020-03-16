Milk adulteration being gradually decreased due to daily basis actions: Irfan Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) Director General Irfan Memon said on Monday that ill-practice of milk adulteration was being gradually decreased due to a series of actions against the mafia on a daily basis.

According to PFA spokesperson, the actions were continued across Punjab to control milk adulteration and make Punjab adulteration-free province.

He said that their teams inspected 973,763 litre milk being carried on 1,294 milk-supply vehicles while only four per cent (35,977 litre) milk of the total milk was found adulterated which disposed of on the spot.

He said teams discarded 12,000 litre impure milk in Lahore, 5,000 in Faisalabad, 4,000 in Sargodha and remaining in other districts.

According to details, teams examined 130 vehicles in Lahore, Faisalabad (188), Gujranwala (137), Attock (6), Bahawalpur (13), Bahawalnagar (15), Bhakkar (25), Chakwal (9), Chinniot (34), DG Khan (54), Hafizabad (3), Jhang (84), Jhelum (19), Kasur (83), Khanewal (17), Khushab (19), Sheikhupura (133), Sialkot (118) and Multan (17).

Similarly, in Lodhran (16), Mandi Bahauddin (8), Mianwali (9), Muzaffargarh (9), Nankana Sahib (22), Narowal (21), Okara (4), Rahimyar Khan (7), Rajanpur (12), Sargodha (35), Toba Tek Singh (33) and Vehari (16) milk carrier vehicle were checked.

He said: "The consumption of tainted milk causes fatal diseases in children and elders," adding, special dairy safety teams were screening milk on daily basis which was being carried from different areas of province and there was no place in Punjab for milk adulterators.