UrduPoint.com

Milk And Meat Of Animals Effected By LSD Safe For Human Consumption

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Milk and meat of animals effected by LSD safe for human consumption

Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Thursday categorically rejected the news item appeared in a section of press regarding the risk of contracting disease upon consumption of milk and meat of animals effected by lumpy skin disease (LSD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research on Thursday categorically rejected the news item appeared in a section of press regarding the risk of contracting disease upon consumption of milk and meat of animals effected by lumpy skin disease (LSD). In a press statement Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr Muhammad Akram said that such claims were totally against the scientific evidence and tantamount to misleading the masses and distorting the facts.

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) which is science based organization also sets standards to regulate safe international trade under WTO regime states that LSD is non-zoonotic meaning thereby the disease cannot transmit from animals to human, he added.

Keeping in view the scientific evidence, he said that consumption of milk and meat from cattle affected from of LSD carry no risk of infection to human and no public health issue has been identified so far.

Related Topics

World From

Recent Stories

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Far ..

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Five held for possessing illegal weapons

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts ..

More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab: Nadeem Sarwar

2 minutes ago
 10 gamblers held during crackdown

10 gamblers held during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattl ..

2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattle Show

4 minutes ago
 Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Confere ..

Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>