Milk and meat of animals effected by LSD safe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research on Thursday categorically rejected the news item appeared in a section of press regarding the risk of contracting disease upon consumption of milk and meat of animals effected by lumpy skin disease (LSD). In a press statement Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr Muhammad Akram said that such claims were totally against the scientific evidence and tantamount to misleading the masses and distorting the facts.

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) which is science based organization also sets standards to regulate safe international trade under WTO regime states that LSD is non-zoonotic meaning thereby the disease cannot transmit from animals to human, he added.

Keeping in view the scientific evidence, he said that consumption of milk and meat from cattle affected from of LSD carry no risk of infection to human and no public health issue has been identified so far.