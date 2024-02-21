Milk Competition Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A competition regarding ‘Buffalo Milk Fair’ was held at Chak No 253-RB near here on Wednesday under the aegis of the Livestock Department.
Livestock Director Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar was chief guest at the fair. A buffalo (Kajal) of Sajjad secured the first position by producing 29.750kg milk, another buffalo (Malka) of Qurban Asad the second position with 27.
550kg milk and Allah Rakhi of Muhammad Asif produced 26.100kg milk and remained third in the competition.
In Jhoti competition, a buffalo (Mithi Jhoti) of Manzoor Bhatti stood first with 20.150kg of milk. Another Jhoti (Red Queen) of Rana Adeel stood second with 13.950kg milk while Afzal Bawa’s Jhoti remained third with 13.550kg milk.
The Livestock director distributed cash prizes among owners of winning buffaloes.
