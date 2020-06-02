Milk Day observed at Islamia University

Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences - the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed International Milk Day. Faculty members and students participated in an online seminar and highlighted the significance of the day

BAHAWALPUR,\ (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences - the Islamia University of Bahawalpur observed International Milk Day. Faculty members and students participated in an online seminar and highlighted the significance of the day.

The United Nation's food and Agriculture Organization has been celebrating this day since 2001.

Milk is an essential part of the human diet and dairy industry has a vital role in the world's economy.

This year due to COVID pandemic there are hurdles in the distribution of milk and its products however, milk is an important source of building immunity against COVID 19.

The participants also discussed Bahawalpur desert which has millions of livestock providing milk in abundance causing socio-economic uplift of the region.

Dr Sajid Hameed thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for patronizing the seminar on International Milk Day.

On this occasion article of a student, Hamza Javed on International Milk Day was highly praised.