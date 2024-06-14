Milk Price Fixed At Rs 220 Per Litre In Karachi Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has fixed new official price of milk in Karachi Division at Rs 220 with an increase of Rs 20 and a notification was also issued in this regard.
The decision was made with the consent of all stakeholders in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi here the other day.
The Commissioner, who is also Controller General of prices and supply in Karachi division, directed the dairy farmers, wholesalers and milk shop owners to ensure supply of quality milk to the people, failing which stern action would be initiated against the violators.
