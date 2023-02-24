UrduPoint.com

Milk Price Increases To Rs 200/litre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

The prices of milks and yogurt have been increased by Rs20 per liter and Rs30 per kilogram, respectively, but without obtaining approval from the district administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The prices of milks and yogurt have been increased by Rs20 per liter and Rs30 per kilogram, respectively, but without obtaining approval from the district administration.

According to details, the raised prices of Rs200 per liter milk and Rs280 per kg yogurt came into effect from February 23 after Cattle Farmers Association hiked the milk selling rate from Rs170 to Rs185 per liter.

The Milk Sellers Welfare Association's Kaleem Anwar Memon informed that the retailers were forced to enhance the price because of the new rate sought by the cattle farmers.

Both the associations wrote separate letters to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro reportedly in the first week of February, seeking the administration's sanction of the new prices.

However, the administration reportedly did not allow the raise.

The Cattle Farmers Association's President Shaukat Jatoi said the cost of cattle farming had gone up consequent to the overall inflation in the country's economy.

He contended that if the price were not increased the cattle farming business would be running into losses.

The milk price has been increased by Rs60 since June, 2022.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Price Jatoi February June From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostil ..

US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostile to Russia - Ex-Italian Prime ..

10 minutes ago
 13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local ..

13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local sources

10 minutes ago
 DG, GDA visits Indus Hospital to review ongoing wo ..

DG, GDA visits Indus Hospital to review ongoing works

10 minutes ago
 Two Pakistani nationals released, repatriated from ..

Two Pakistani nationals released, repatriated from Guantanamo Bay detention faci ..

9 minutes ago
 Capital City Police arrest two mobsters in Peshawa ..

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters in Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperi ..

Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperity through economic self-relia ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.