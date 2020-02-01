Milk price touches Rs 108 in Hyderabad

The Retailer Milk Sellers Welfare Association has increased the price of milk and yogurt by Rs 12 per liter and Rs 20 per kilogram respectively, in violation of the district administration's order for keeping the price unchanged

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Retailer Milk Sellers Welfare Association has increased the price of milk and yogurt by Rs 12 per liter and Rs 20 per kilogram respectively, in violation of the district administration's order for keeping the price unchanged.

The shopkeepers and milk sellers began to charge Rs 108 for per liter of milk here Saturday after the association announced earlier this week that they would go ahead with the price increase despite the government's objection.

The association's Chairman Abdul Rehman Nagori said the cattle pens were selling milk to the dairies at the wholesale rate of Rs 90 per liter until January 31.

However, he argued, the wholesale price of milk had been increased to Rs 100 per liter from February 1 owing to which the milk shops were under compulsion to increase the price of milk and yogurt.