Milk Production Competition To Be Held From March 4 To 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Department will organise milk production competition from March 4 to 6 in Bahadar Nagar Okara.

A meeting regarding upcoming 'Horse and Cattle Show 2023' was held here on Friday which was presided over by Livestock Extension Director General Dr Iqbal Shahid.

Competition would be held among Sahiwal cows, Nili Ravi buffaloes.

Interested farmers should get their registration done by February 28 in district and divisional offices of the Livestock Department.

The Livestock DG said that owners of wining animals would be given prizes in the Horse and Cattle Show 2023.

He further said purpose of organising this competition was to encourage farmers and motivate them for obtaining good produce of their product.

