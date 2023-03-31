UrduPoint.com

Milk Sellers Fined Rs 20,000 For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Department of Livestock and Bureau of Supply on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited shops of milk and meat sellers of Nawabshah city and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on four shopkeepers on the allegation of charging price above than the price fixed by district administration.

The team comprising Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari, Veterinary Dr Tariq Noorani and officials of Bureau of Supply visited different dairy and meat shops and checked the price and quality of the milk and meat.

The team imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on three meat sellers while Rao Rajput Dairy shops were imposed Rs 10,000 as fine, which was recovered on the spot. On the occasion Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari said that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the team visited different milk and meat shops to check the quality and prices and imposed fine on the allegation of over charging and adulteration while warnings were issued to many shopkeepers.

He said that actions would continue on daily basis.

