Milk sellers fined Rs12,000 for overcharging

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A team comprising Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar and Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani visited different Dairy Shops in Nawabshah.

The team acted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon to check the quality and rate of open milk sold at shops.

During the visit, the team imposed a fine of Rs12,000 on shops involved in overcharging while one dairy shop was sealed by the inspecting team.

Ali Sher Jamali said that DC received scores of complaints on increasing the rate of open milk following which the team inspected the milk shops and checked the rate and quality of milk.

He said that a penalty of Rs12,000 was imposed on different shops on the allegation of overcharging while one milk shop was sealed, adding that this action would continue on a daily basis.

On the other side, the citizens appreciated the action by the district administration and providing relief to the common man.