Milk Sellers Postpone Plans To Increase Per Liter Milk Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

The Retailers and Milk Sellers Welfare Association has postponed the plans to increase the price of per liter milk until 10th Muharram in reverence of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Retailers and Milk Sellers Welfare Association has postponed the plans to increase the price of per liter milk until 10th Muharram in reverence of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

In a statement issued here on Friday the association's President Dr Kaleem Anwar said the milk shops would continue to sell milk at the rate of Rs200 per liter which is Rs10 per liter higher than the district administration fixed price.

He added that the association had requested all the milk sellers to keep the prices unchanged for the next 8 days.

