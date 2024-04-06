Open Menu

Milk Shop Owner Fined For Selling Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Milk shop owner fined for selling adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on a milk shop and disposed of over 1000 litre adulterated milk during a special operation launched in Kot Addu on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the Director General PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against milk sellers to ensure quality supply of commodities to the masses.

The team visited different food points and checked the quality of the commodities. During checking at a milk shop situated at Kot Addu road, the police found over 1000 litre adulterated milk.

The food safety team imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 and disposed of the milk on the spot.

They warned various shopkeepers to avoid adulteration, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

