Milk Shop Owner Fined For Selling Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on a milk shop and disposed of over 1000 litre adulterated milk during a special operation launched in Kot Addu on Saturday.
In line with special directives of the Director General PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against milk sellers to ensure quality supply of commodities to the masses.
The team visited different food points and checked the quality of the commodities. During checking at a milk shop situated at Kot Addu road, the police found over 1000 litre adulterated milk.
The food safety team imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 and disposed of the milk on the spot.
They warned various shopkeepers to avoid adulteration, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Government taking steps to strengthen national economy: Attaullah Tarar3 seconds ago
-
Govt to build 300 grounds, sports complexes: Maryam Nawaz12 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister6 minutes ago
-
Broader collaborations among public, int’l organizations key to achieve health rights: Speakers30 minutes ago
-
Muslims across Pakistan gear up for Laylatul Qadr with prayers, Quran recitation40 minutes ago
-
Nilofar demands justice for Falk Noor50 minutes ago
-
Eight years old girl dies in roof collapse caused by blaze50 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections1 hour ago
-
Housing crisis grips capital city as middle class, govt employees struggle for affordable homes1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat; lauds security forces’ operation in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Rs 162,000 fine imposed over violation of dengue SOPs1 hour ago
-
Education ministry withdraws 'Dance for Education Program' notification1 hour ago