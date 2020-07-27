Milk shop owners demand action against dairy farmers for price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The milk shop owners on Monday demanded action against dairy farmers to ensure implementation on milk prices fixed by the administration. Dr. Kaleem Anwar and Nasir Gori of Milk Shop owners association while addressing a news conference said milk shops were selling milk as per rate given by dairy farmers and district administration was taking action against milk shops instead of dairy farmers.

They said the district administration should stop taking action against milk shops as shop owners could not sell milk at less than the prices they were purchasing it from dairy farmers. In order to ensure milk prices as desired by district administration, strict action should be taken against dairy farmers, they demanded.