UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milk Shop Owners Demand Action Against Dairy Farmers For Price Hike

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Milk shop owners demand action against dairy farmers for price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The milk shop owners on Monday demanded action against dairy farmers to ensure implementation on milk prices fixed by the administration.  Dr. Kaleem Anwar and Nasir Gori of Milk Shop owners association while addressing a news conference said milk shops were selling milk as per rate given by dairy farmers and district administration was taking action against milk shops instead of dairy farmers.

They said the district administration should stop taking action against milk shops as shop owners could not sell milk at less than the prices they were purchasing it from dairy farmers.  In order to ensure milk prices as desired by district administration, strict action should be taken against dairy farmers, they demanded.

Related Topics

Nasir From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Tourism sector badly affected by corona pandemic: ..

7 seconds ago

Low-quality drinking water seized at station stall ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.