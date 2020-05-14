Milk shop sealed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team sealed a milk shop and imposed fine on several others over violation of the food safety laws in the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) : A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team sealed a milk shop and imposed fine on several others over violation of the food safety laws in the district on Thursday.

The team sealed Hafiz milk shop on selling poor quality milk, lack of medical examination of workers and dirty environment. The team imposed Rs 34,500 fine on various other shops over violation of laws.

The teal also served warning notices on several others.