UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milk Shops, Petrol Pumps Fined For Over Charging

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Milk shops, petrol pumps fined for over charging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has initiated action against dairy shops and petrol pumps for charging prices of milk and petroleum products higher than fixed by the government.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Fahim Mangi on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 25000 against a dairy shop for overcharging milk prices.

Mukhtiarkar also visited different petrol pumps and imposed a fine of Rs 30000 against petrol pumps for charging prices higher than fixed by the district administration.

Fahim Mangi also warned that in case of failure to implement prices fixed by the government dairy shops and petrol pumps would be sealed.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

2 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality completes development of 70 new ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.