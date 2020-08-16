Milk shops, petrol pumps fined for over charging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has initiated action against dairy shops and petrol pumps for charging prices of milk and petroleum products higher than fixed by the government.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Fahim Mangi on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 25000 against a dairy shop for overcharging milk prices.

Mukhtiarkar also visited different petrol pumps and imposed a fine of Rs 30000 against petrol pumps for charging prices higher than fixed by the district administration.

Fahim Mangi also warned that in case of failure to implement prices fixed by the government dairy shops and petrol pumps would be sealed.