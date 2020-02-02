UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milk Shops Raided Over Reports Of Price Hike In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Taking notice of illegal hike in milk prices, the district administration on Sunday started a crackdown against those selling milk at higher prices than the rate fixed by the government.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, the Mukhtiar city, Abu Bakkar Sadhayo raided different milk shops in the city and imposed a fine amounting to Rs.

10000 on Nagori Milk shop on overcharging milk price.

The Mukhtiarkar visited different areas including Hirabad, Liberty Chowk, Saddar and warned shop owners to charge milk prices as fixed by the administration at the rate of Rs.96 per liter failing which strict action would be taken against them.

Abu Bakkar Sadhayo said not only heavy fines would be imposed against those milk shop owners who were charging higher prices of milk but FIR's would also be lodged against them.

