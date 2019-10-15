UrduPoint.com
Milkman Among 2 Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Sillanwali police limits. Police sources said Tuesday that a milkman Zawar Chann resident of Jauhrabad was moving on Khushab Jauhrabad on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near Manowal Adda, As a result, Zawar Chann injured.

He shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In another accident, a speeding driven dumper hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Awais near Chak 137/SB Sillanwali. Policehave registered separate cases.

