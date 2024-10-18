Open Menu

Milkman Killed In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Milkman killed in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A milkman was killed in firing by some unidentified armed motorcyclists here at Moroos area under the jurisdiction of Wan Bhuchran police station on Friday.

Police said that Khizar Hayat (35) of Mianwali was going to his city on a motorcycle when some motorcyclists shot him dead at Maroos area.

Police were investigating the motives behind the murder.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Station Mianwali

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

1 hour ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

1 hour ago
 PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

15 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

15 hours ago
 Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

15 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

15 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan