Milkman Killed In Firing Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A milkman was killed in firing by some unidentified armed motorcyclists here at Moroos area under the jurisdiction of Wan Bhuchran police station on Friday.
Police said that Khizar Hayat (35) of Mianwali was going to his city on a motorcycle when some motorcyclists shot him dead at Maroos area.
Police were investigating the motives behind the murder.
