'Milk,meat Of Lumpy Skin Affected Cattle Not Harmful For Humans'

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Consuming milk and eating meat of lumpy skin disease infected cattle is not harmful for humans.

This was said by Director Livestock department Dr Wajid Zia while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said studies and research revealed that there was no evidence of lumpy skin disease which had affected person(s) and no case had been reported in the country.

" The cattle may affect due to bite of insects such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes, and possibly ticks", he added.

The director said vaccination was being done in the division and teams were also meetingfarmers and informing them about precautionary measures regarding the disease.

He appealed to farmers to quarantine the infected animal for the protection of others.

