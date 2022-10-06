UrduPoint.com

Milky Way Weighs Less Than Previously Thought : Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Milky Way weighs less than previously thought : Study

A research team made up of Chinese and foreign scientists has accurately measured the mass of the Milky Way, revealing it to be about 550 billion times the mass of the Sun, Chinese media reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A research team made up of Chinese and foreign scientists has accurately measured the mass of the Milky Way, revealing it to be about 550 billion times the mass of the Sun, Chinese media reported Thursday.

The newly measured mass of the Milky Way is nearly half the average value measured by other research teams, which was about 1 trillion times the mass of the Sun.

The results were published recently in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

"Our latest results suggest that the Milky Way may be 'slimmer' than we previously thought," said Xue Xiangxiang, a main member of the research team and a researcher from the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese academy of Sciences (NAOC).

"This means that there is much less non-luminous but gravitational dark matter in the galaxy than originally estimated," she added.

According to Xue, the mass is crucial to understanding the dynamics of the galaxy.

However, there has been a high uncertainty in its estimation due to the limitations of observations, China Global Television reported.

In this research, the scientists obtained the results based on data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope in China, and the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite.

The large sample of spectroscopic data provided by LAMOST is one of the main advantages of this research compared with the studies of other research teams, said Xue.

"Not only large in number and coverage, the sample also records the three-dimensional (3D) position, 3D velocity, and metal abundance of each star," she added.

The research team consisted of scientists from China Three Gorges University, NAOC, Swinburne University of Technology in Australia, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, etc.

Related Topics

Technology Australia China Shanghai May Media TV From Billion

Recent Stories

Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's ..

Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's Call for 'Preemptive' Strike ..

1 minute ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

1 minute ago
 Dead body found after 44 days

Dead body found after 44 days

3 minutes ago
 CP&WB chairperson congratulates newly elected stud ..

CP&WB chairperson congratulates newly elected students council

3 minutes ago
 UK offers APTMA of environmental-friendly producti ..

UK offers APTMA of environmental-friendly production

3 minutes ago
 Saturday Rail Strike to Severely Limit Services Ac ..

Saturday Rail Strike to Severely Limit Services Across UK - Rail Operator

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.