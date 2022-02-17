UrduPoint.com

Mill Owner Among Two Killed In Jaffarabad Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Mill owner among two killed in Jaffarabad firing

Two persons including the rice owner was killed while two others injured on Thursday in a firing incident occurred in Osta Mohammad area of Jaffarabad district, police confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons including the rice owner was killed while two others injured on Thursday in a firing incident occurred in Osta Mohammad area of Jaffarabad district, police confirmed.

They said that unknown armed men opened fire at people sitting inside the local rice mill.

In a result, the mill owner and another person were killed instantly while two other suffered critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the civil hospital.

Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police SITE

Recent Stories

Eurostat Says Number of Businesses Opened in EU In ..

Eurostat Says Number of Businesses Opened in EU Increased 1.6% by Q4 2021

1 minute ago
 NEPRA approves Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power ..

NEPRA approves Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for K-Electric

1 minute ago
 EU Welcomes Progress in Resolution of Differences ..

EU Welcomes Progress in Resolution of Differences Between Bulgaria, North Macedo ..

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy on Assistance of West: We Do Not Need Tr ..

Zelenskyy on Assistance of West: We Do Not Need Troops With Foreign Flags on Our ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Sees No Reason for Direct Negotiations With D ..

Kiev Sees No Reason for Direct Negotiations With Donetsk, Luhansk - Zelenskyy

5 minutes ago
 US Ignored 'Package Nature' of Russian Proposals o ..

US Ignored 'Package Nature' of Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees - Moscow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>