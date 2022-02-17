Mill owner among two killed in Jaffarabad firing

Two persons including the rice owner was killed while two others injured on Thursday in a firing incident occurred in Osta Mohammad area of Jaffarabad district, police confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons including the rice owner was killed while two others injured on Thursday in a firing incident occurred in Osta Mohammad area of Jaffarabad district, police confirmed.

They said that unknown armed men opened fire at people sitting inside the local rice mill.

In a result, the mill owner and another person were killed instantly while two other suffered critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the civil hospital.

Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe was underway.