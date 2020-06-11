UrduPoint.com
Mill Owners Bound To Provide Sugar To Consumers At Rs 70 Per Kg: Shahzad Akbar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mill owners bound to provide sugar to consumers at Rs 70 per kg: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said the sugar mill owners were bound to provide sugar to consumers at Rs.70 per kilograms.

In this connection, the Mill owners would have to follow the court orders, and ensure selling sugar per kg at Rs.70 to people, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The Mill owners had admitted before the court about mishandling of sugar commodity with masses, he stated.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the government was determined to provide relief to masses in essential edible items, adding "we will prepare regulatory frame work on recommendation of the commission so that in future, no one could earn the benefits by undue means."To another question, he said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to eliminate the corruption from the society.

The government, he said would not make any compromise with any corrupt element.

