Mill sealed for illegally re-selling subsidized flour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday raided a warehouse over alleged hoarding and re-selling subsidized wheat flour.

Assistant Commissioner, Saddar, along with food Inspector raided a warehouse of a flour mill in Tarnol. The flour mill was sealed and the owner was shifted to police station.

During the raid, 300 sacks of 20 Kg flour each, along with 500 empty bags were confiscated.