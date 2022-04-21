Mill worker dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A mill worker was crushed to death in a mishap as two motorcycles collided with each other near tuleeri canal under the jurisdiction of city police limits on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 Muhammad Usman Ghani R/O Tulairi was heading to Multan to perform his duties in a private mill on motorcycle, all of a sudden when he reached near Tulauri pull his motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side, Resultantly,he died on because of receiving head injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigation into the incident.

APP /kmr/taq