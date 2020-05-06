Mill workers protest, DC forms body to hold inquiry in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Local mill workers launched a protest demonstration against alleged violation of labour laws by the mill owner and committing ill-treatment with workers here on Wednesday.

Over 700 labourers assembled outside of the Chaudhary Textile Mills, located at Khan Pur Bagga Sher, and protested termination of workers without any reason from their jobs, which is clear violation of labour laws, they claimed.

They alleged that mill administration had expelled several workers without paying their dues and even they were subjected to torture by the security guards.

DC Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoeb constituted an inquiry committee to probe into allegations. He assured the labourers of addressing their.