Millat Express Train Extended To Lalamusa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:03 PM

Millat Express train extended to Lalamusa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to extend route of 17-Up/18-Down Millat Express train from Malakwal to Lalamusa from Dec 16.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the 17-Up train will stop at Malakwal while coming from Karachi and then leave for Lalamusa at 3:05pm.

It will reach its destination at 4:35pm after making a stop at Mandi Bahauddin and Chilianwala railway station.

On return, 18-Down Millat Express train will leave Lalamusa for Karachi at 9:15am and it will reach Malakwal at 10:45am.

