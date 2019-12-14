Millat Express train extended to Lalamusa

The Pakistan Railways has decided to extend route of 17-Up/18-Down Millat Express train from Malakwal to Lalamusa from Dec 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to extend route of 17-Up/18-Down Millat Express train from Malakwal to Lalamusa from Dec 16.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the 17-Up train will stop at Malakwal while coming from Karachi and then leave for Lalamusa at 3:05pm.

It will reach its destination at 4:35pm after making a stop at Mandi Bahauddin and Chilianwala railway station.

On return, 18-Down Millat Express train will leave Lalamusa for Karachi at 9:15am and it will reach Malakwal at 10:45am.