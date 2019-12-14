Millat Express Train Extended To Lalamusa
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:03 PM
The Pakistan Railways has decided to extend route of 17-Up/18-Down Millat Express train from Malakwal to Lalamusa from Dec 16
According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the 17-Up train will stop at Malakwal while coming from Karachi and then leave for Lalamusa at 3:05pm.
It will reach its destination at 4:35pm after making a stop at Mandi Bahauddin and Chilianwala railway station.
On return, 18-Down Millat Express train will leave Lalamusa for Karachi at 9:15am and it will reach Malakwal at 10:45am.