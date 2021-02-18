Millennials allure audience with cultural performances to mark Chinese New Year

Millennials from The Millennium Education (TME) One World Campus allured the audience with their entertaining cultural performance during the Chinese New Year celebration "The Year of Ox" and 70th Anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic relations on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Millennials from The Millennium education (TME) One World Campus allured the audience with their entertaining cultural performance during the Chinese New Year celebration "The Year of Ox" and 70th Anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic relations on Thursday.

The Millennials dressed up in alluring Chinese Cultural attire embellished with gold ornaments danced on the Chinese song. They also presented a Chinese folk song performance on Jasmine Flower which mesmerized the audience with their melodious voice.� TME and Millennium Confucius Classroom (MCC) marked the virtual Chinese New Year Celebration and 70th Anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic relations together with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Nong Rong and Cultural Counsellor Zhang Heqing.

Founder and CEO Millennium Confucius Classroom, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Director Communications, Community and Outreach Mrs. Sabina Zakir and Manager Chinese Language Department, Ms. Mona Kanwal formally greeted the Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong along with the Cultural counselor Zhang Heqing on the virtual Chinese New Year celebration.

The ceremony started with the National Anthems of both countries followed by a speech by Millennial Sukhen Fatima who expressed the steadfast relationship between Pakistan and China through a letter.

Speaking to The Millennium Education leadership, faculty, and students, Nong Rong highlighted the importance of Chinese New Year commonly known as Spring Festival.

The year of 'Ox' which ranks second amongst the twelve animals of the Chinese Lunar Calendar, represents diligence, dedication, strength, and courage and is a symbol of vitality and prosperity.

Nong Rong appreciated the positive contribution of the Millennium Confucius classroom and The Millennium Education over the past three decades to strengthen cultural exchanges for mutual learning amongst different civilizations.

He extended his warm wishes on Chinese New Year "The Year of Ox" and his support to Millennium Confucius Classroom to promote in-depth cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan so that the friendship between the two countries can go further from generation to generation.