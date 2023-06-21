UrduPoint.com

Millennium Education Group Organizes High Achievers' And Graduation Ceremony 2023

The Millennium Education Group (TME), under the leadership of Chief Executive Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Wednesday organized a magnificent High Achievers' and Graduation Ceremony 2023 for Future World Colleges, Bahria Town Rawalpindi Campus

The ceremony paid tributes to the exceptional accomplishments of high achievers and the entire graduating Class of 2023, showcasing their hard work, dedication, and success.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and renowned nuclear physicist Dr. Samar Mubarakmand.

The Founder & Chief Executive of TME, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI), accompanied by Executive Director, Anna Faisal, also graced the occasion. Sabina Zakir, Director of Communications & Outreach, Ms. Erum Atif, the Director of Teaching & Learning, and Abid Hussain, the Chief Operating Officer of TME, were also present at the occasion.

