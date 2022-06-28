UrduPoint.com

Millennium Education Wins Ed-TECH Award 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 07:41 PM

The Millennium Education group has won the prestigious and pioneering Ed-TECH Educational Technology Award 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Millennium Education group has won the prestigious and pioneering Ed-TECH Educational Technology Award 2022.

Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq received the Award from the President, Dr. Arif Alvi at a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry RCCI promoting sector Technology Awards 2022 last day, says a press release.

The RCCI Technology Award-Category Best Educational Technology Award is a recognition of The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC and The Millennium Education Group outstanding contribution to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

The awards were organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies, and products in the field of technology in Pakistan.

The Technology awards were attended by dignitaries from the Chamber, leading private companies with Dr. Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan as the chief guest.

The Millennium Education Group and The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC are the only educational institutes to receive the Ed-Tech Educational Technology Award 2022 in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion CEO and Founder Dr. Faisal Mushtaq said that the importance of technology in education was particularly evident when it comes to the development of critical thinking.

By integrating technology into existing curricula, teachers are harnessing technological tools as powerful educational tools.

Moreover, the effective use of digital learning tools in classrooms increases student engagement, helps teachers improve their lesson plans, and facilitates personalized learning.

It also helps students in building essential 21st-century skills.

He also stated that all educational institutions in Pakistan need to adapt themselves towards the growing technological advancements in education.

This is important if Pakistan has to compete with the World market.

The Millennium Education Group is Pakistan's third-largest educational group in for K-12 education, providing teaching and learning for 35 years, with the largest K-12 teacher training Institute, 8150 plus active alumni, with access to over 25 educational qualifications and with 8 prestigious examination and qualification boards globally and The Millennium Universal College as the Transnational Higher Education Wing of The Millennium Education group.

Recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, TMUC is an institution of higher learning dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA, professional, skills, accounting, innovative sciences, fashion, design, media, and business education.

TME group has also recently established The Millennium Institute of Technology in Sindh -its first chartered University in the heart of Karachi, recognized by HEC and chartered by the government of Sindh, the Institute in another first is a Higher education hub based on the ethos of entrepreneurship, technology and design.

More Stories From Pakistan

