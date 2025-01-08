Miller’s classic play Death of a Salesman opens at NAPA

American playwright Arthur Miller's classic play, Death of a Salesman, opened in Urdu for five nights at NAPA's Zia Mohyeddin Theater on Wednesday. The palay was translated into Urdu by Mujtaba Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) American playwright Arthur Miller's classic play, Death of a Salesman, opened in urdu for five nights at NAPA's Zia Mohyeddin Theater on Wednesday. The palay was translated into Urdu by Mujtaba Zaidi.

The play, an acclaimed tragedy, has been directed by Faizan Chawla, a NAPA graduate. The play features Usama Khan as Willy Loman, Safia Bhalaishia as Linda Loman, and Ashmal Lalwany as Happy Loman.