Millers extend support to free flour distribution scheme, demand regular wheat supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while extending full support to free flour distribution among unprivileged people, has demanded a regular supply of wheat.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, the Executive Body of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association KP met here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the association Iqbal Ahmad Khan said the association fully supported the free flour distribution scheme launched by the government during the holy month of Ramazan.

However, they added, due to the closure of the regular quote of wheat for flour mills, the price of the commodity had been increased by Rs 400 per bag of twenty kg.

They also mentioned, "Due to focusing on the provision of free flour among needy people, common people are suffering in obtaining the commodity in markets." "Since KP is producing 20 to 25 percent of wheat in comparison to its demand and supply of free flour has created a shortage, creating problems for ordinary people in obtaining the staple food," the press release added.

It demanded of the government to ensure a regular supply of wheat to flour mills to overcome the shortage and pave way for the provision of the essential commodity to all the people.