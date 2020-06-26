UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millers For Equal Distribution Of Wheat Quota Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Millers for equal distribution of wheat quota across Punjab

Flour Mills Association demanded of the Punjab Government to equally distribute quote of wheat in all districts of the province to avoid any crises

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Flour Mills Association demanded of the Punjab Government to equally distribute quote of wheat in all districts of the province to avoid any crises.

Talking to media person, Senior Vice president Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab,Chaudhary Muhammad Jamil and Muzaffargarh president,Chaudhary Muhammad Akbar said that Punjab govt should review its wheat distribution policy.

Jamil informed that government had decided to provide quota to Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan districts under 2020-21 policy whereas South Punjab produces more wheat than other areas whose none of the districts was getting the quota right now.

He said that wheat was being sold at Rs 1800-1900 per maund and sack of flour is available at Rs 1,000.

Distribution of quota in these districts would create imbalance in rates in other districts making it difficult for govt to balance its cost, he noted.

If the govt does not review its policy, Flour Mills Association would decide its further line of action in its meeting to be held in Lahore on Saturday, senior vice president disclosed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Gujranwala Muzaffargarh Media All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Fine of Rs 74000 imposed on violation of COVID 19 ..

1 minute ago

Augustine condoles death of Munawar Hassan

1 minute ago

No dining at food eateries, only take away, warns ..

1 minute ago

Turkey court sentences 121 to life in coup trial

1 minute ago

Putin, Lukashenko Have Chance to Communicate June ..

5 minutes ago

Suspects shot at, injure cop in Layyah

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.