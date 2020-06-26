Millers for equal distribution of wheat quota across Punjab

Flour Mills Association demanded of the Punjab Government to equally distribute quote of wheat in all districts of the province to avoid any crises

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Flour Mills Association demanded of the Punjab Government to equally distribute quote of wheat in all districts of the province to avoid any crises.

Talking to media person, Senior Vice president Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab,Chaudhary Muhammad Jamil and Muzaffargarh president,Chaudhary Muhammad Akbar said that Punjab govt should review its wheat distribution policy.

Jamil informed that government had decided to provide quota to Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan districts under 2020-21 policy whereas South Punjab produces more wheat than other areas whose none of the districts was getting the quota right now.

He said that wheat was being sold at Rs 1800-1900 per maund and sack of flour is available at Rs 1,000.

Distribution of quota in these districts would create imbalance in rates in other districts making it difficult for govt to balance its cost, he noted.

If the govt does not review its policy, Flour Mills Association would decide its further line of action in its meeting to be held in Lahore on Saturday, senior vice president disclosed.