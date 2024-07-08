Milli Yakjehti Council Emphasizes Harmony, Unity, Peace During Muharram-ul-Haram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:44 PM
The central leaders of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) on Monday emphasized that maintaining unity, harmony, and peace during the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram is a shared responsibility for all Muslims
They said the council’s main objective is to foster unity among the Muslim community, promote interfaith harmony, and uphold mutual respect for sacred values and traditions.
In a consultative meeting held at Jamia Naeemia Islamabad, chaired by the council's Central Vice President, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, and attended by Central Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Dr. Ali Abbas Naqvi, Muhammad Nasrullah Randhawa, Allama Syed Wazir Kazmi, and other notable figures, the leaders urged all religious scholars and leaders across the country to avoid causing any offense.
They highlighted that the message of the great sacrifice of Karbala is one of truth, and it is a collective responsibility to disseminate this message.
Liaqat Baloch pointed out that internal conflicts and discord have created significant challenges for the Muslim community, which have been exploited by forces hostile to islam and those suffering from Islamophobia. He stressed that respecting and safeguarding the fundamental rights and religious sects of every individual in Pakistan is a collective duty.
He said the council will make concerted efforts to ensure an atmosphere of harmony, unity, and peace during Muharram and Ashura.
The leaders announced the decision to hold a grand conference on July 25, 2024, titled "Message of Karbala and Unity of the Ummah," to promote the ideals of unity and mutual respect.
They also addressed the grave situation in Gaza, calling for a unified strategy to urge the government to take a practical role in resolving this issue and fostering the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
They condemned the fascism in Kashmir by India and noted that the martyrdom of Muzaffar Wani has reinvigorated the Kashmir independence movement with new zeal and fervor.
Moreover, the leaders emphasized the importance of trade between Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan for regional development.
Despite the International Court of Justice's ruling on Gaza, they said Israel continues its obstinate behavior, and the Muslim Ummah must take action in this regard.
The meeting was attended by Secretary General of Jamaat Ahl-e-Haram Pakistan, Dr. Muhammad Sher Sialvi, MYC Information Secretary, Murtaza Abbas, Office Secretary, Israr Ahmad, and other participants.
