Milli Yakjehti Council To Hold Azmat-e-Quran Protest Demonstrations On Friday: Baloch

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:39 PM

Milli Yakjehti Council to hold Azmat-e-Quran protest demonstrations on Friday: Baloch

Milli Yakjehti Council will hold 'Azmat-e-Quran' protest demonstrations on Friday, by holding the holy Quran in their hands, to condemn the desecration of the holy Quran in Norway, Secretary General Milli Yakjehti Council Liaquat Baloch said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Milli Yakjehti Council will hold 'Azmat-e-Quran' protest demonstrations on Friday, by holding the holy Quran in their hands, to condemn the desecration of the holy Quran in Norway, Secretary General Milli Yakjehti Council Liaquat Baloch said Wednesday. Talking to media, he said Milli Yakjehti Council would hand over a protest resolution to the ambassador of Norway, condemning the desecration incident and demanding strict action against the culprits.

Strongly condemning the desecration of holy Quran in Norway, he demanded across the globe legislation for protecting the sanctity of revered religious personalities of all religions.

Liaquat Baloch said that the desecration of holy Quran was the example of enmity of world powers with islam and bigotry against our religion. Quoting the examples of Salman Rushdi and Tasleema Nasreen, he said world powers had ensured the protection of these abhorable personalities by ignoring their crime.

The desecration incident has sullied Norway, he said adding that the local administration should have taken action against the person, who announced desecration of the Holy Book as Muslims could never tolerate the desecration of the Holy Quran and holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said double standards of world powers were creating the hatred among various religion.

