Million flour bags distributed, says DC

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that nearly a million flour bags have so far been distributed among poor people through a dozen centres established here.

During visits to free wheat flour centres at library ground and Mian Khursheed Anwar stadium, DC said that action was also being taken against fraudsters on attempts to get free flour bags through fake tokens, adding that several such people were arrested and the FIRs registered.

He said total twelve centres were set up in the district, however, one centre in Burewala had to be merged into another centre with expanded facilities at Quaid-e-Azam stadium. Number of counters have been increased to facilitate people. He added that free flour distribution process would continue till Apr 16, the 25th of Ramazan ul Mubarak.