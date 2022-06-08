UrduPoint.com

Million Of Buddhist Tourists Desire To Explore Gandhara Heritage: MD PTDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman said that millions of Buddhist tourists from across the world had shown keen interest in exploring the rich Gandhara heritage of the country.

He said that Pakistan was a country rich in cultural heritage sites of different religions.

In a statement, he said that it was our moral responsibility to work individually and collectively for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and sites of religious significance to maintain their identity.

He said that Taxila and the areas like Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan and Lower Swat in Khyber Pakthunkhwa could become hubs for Buddhist tourism with right policy and plan.

He said that Pakistanis were custodians of Buddhist heritage. We welcome Buddhists living in Pakistan and from other countries as well to promote interfaith harmony in the region, he added.

