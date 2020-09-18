Million plus cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, says first PCGA report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The first fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginneries Association (PCGA) of the ongoing cotton season 2020 has put the fresh arrivals of cotton bales at ginneries across Pakistan at over one million.

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 1,035,194 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Sep 15, 2020, showing a shortfall by 44.12 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year when cotton arrivals stood at just over 1.8 million.

Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 334,863 bales and 700,331 bales in Sindh.

Exactly 886,318 bales have undergone the ginning process, says the report.

Total 832,440 bales have been sold out including 821,640 bales bought by textile millers and rest of 10,800 by exporters leaving this year's unsold stock at 53,878 bales and total unsold bales were counted at 202,754.

Total 283 ginning factories were operational in the country including 135 in Sindh and 148 in Punjab including only two in Multan.

Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top showing arrivals of nearly half of the total arrival figure of Pakistan.

Exactly 504,555 bales reached ginning factories in Sanghar.

Out of total 32 cotton producing districts including 21 in Punjab and eleven in Sindh, 29 showed reduction in cotton arrivals compared to last year including 19 in Punjab and 10 in Sindh, the report said.