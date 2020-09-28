UrduPoint.com
Millions Being Invested To Develop Tourism Sites In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:21 PM

Punjab government was investing huge to identify and develop scenic and historical places at South Punjab's varying topography, from desert to mountains and plain areas, to harness the tourism opportunities befitting the enormous potential the area possessed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government was investing huge to identify and develop scenic and historical places at South Punjab's varying topography, from desert to mountains and plain areas, to harness the tourism opportunities befitting the enormous potential the area possessed.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered officials to acquire 120 Kanal area near Taunsa Barrage to develop a camping site, a quality restaurant and a jetti to support rowing sport or boat ride. Punjab government has allocated Rs 60 million for the project and TDCP has sent a letter to the buildings department for further proceedings. Bird areas were being developed to facilitate the migratory birds.

Seven tourism sites were being developed at Suleman Mountain Range under projects worth millions of rupees and the activity was aimed at introducing the scenic spots and historical structures of South Punjab besides its cultural colours to the tourists. Three sites have already been developed at the mountainous area and the rest would be completed by December 2020, said Sheikh Ijaz, the incharge TDCP information centre Dera Ghazi Khan.

The sites under focus at the mountain included Gulkai, Mat Chandia, Baarthi, Mubarki, Sanghar, Hik Bai and Anari Top, a beautiful hill that is part of Fort Monroe, a scenic hill station that is 6470 feet above sea level.

Conversion of a bowl shape natural lake of sweet water near Ghazi Ghat bridge into a picnic facility was on the cards.

A beautiful resort is being developed near historical Derawar fort at a five acre piece of land to facilitate tourists from far flung area. It would have facilities like accommodation, seminar hall, kids play area, spacious parking and food.

Sheikh Ijaz said that MD TDCP Tanweer Jabbar Sheikh finalized theme of 'Tourism and Rural Development' for this year's tourism day observed last Sunday, Sep 27, 2020 and variety of activities were arranged including seminars, rallies, and 'Gala Melas' . Photography contests were also organized to portray the beauty of Pakistani landscape.

