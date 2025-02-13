Open Menu

Millions Flock To Azad Kashmir For Urs Celebrations Of Hazrat Baba Pera Shah Ghazi

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The two-day annual Urs ceremonies of Hazrat Baba Pera Shah Ghazi, revered as Damriwali Sarkar, concluded on Thursday night with great solemnity and reverence.

The event drew millions of pilgrims from across Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and foreign countries.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, government ministers, and high officials of the State Auqaf Department, along with pilgrims, performed the ritual bathing of the mausoleum of the esteemed spiritual leader. Azad Kashmir Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri graced the Urs closing prayer ceremony as the special guest.

To ensure a smooth and secure experience for the pilgrims, extensive arrangements were made, including designated parking areas for vehicles, checkpoints at various cities, and foolproof security measures. The Awqaf Department also conducted regular checks on pilgrims at multiple locations.

Notably, the event adhered to the ban on drummers, with drums accompanying the dhols being stopped outside the mausoleum. The Urs celebrations showcased the profound reverence and devotion of the pilgrims for Hazrat Baba Pera Shah Ghazi, a prominent spiritual leader and preacher of islam in the subcontinent.

