Millions Of Faithful To Observe Itikaaf From Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Millions of devout Muslims will go into seclusion called 'Itikaaf' after Asr prayer on Sunday.

Itikaaf is observed in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan to pray in seclusion for the blessings of Almighty Allah and following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). From the 21st of Ramadan, men will restrict themselves to mosques, while women separate themselves from others within their homes to devote themselves to prayers.

Itikaaf means “devotion to a thing and sticking to it”.

Mosques have made special arrangements to accommodate men for Itikaaf across the country. Special arrangements were also made by the administration of some mosques and philanthropists to provide Sehri and Iftar for those observing Itikaaf.

This year, at least 300 people will observe Itikaaf in the iconic contemporary mosque of Faisal Masjid Islamabad, while in Lahore, hundreds of people will observe Itikaaf in Data Sahib Mosque, Badshahi Mosque and Minhajul Quran Mosque.

More Stories From Pakistan