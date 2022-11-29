Millions of poultry units on the verge of death; fears MCCI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged the incumbent government to ensure an early release of soybean seed stuck at Karachi port otherwise it could cause issues of food security and affect the production of chicken and eggs.

President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal during a meeting attended by executive members (Solvent Extractor Association) Bakhtawar Sheikh Tanvir and some others, stated that there was fear of food crises in the coming days, in case soybean was not released timely at Karachi Port. It would lead to closure of thousands of poultry forms in the country. Similarly, it will also cause the death of millions of poultry units, he alarmed. Millions of workers in the poultry industry will lose their jobs, Rashid hinted.

Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh expressed concern over non clearance of soybean from Karachi Port. He alleged that soybean was not being released from Karachi Port due to a conspiracy. Soybean worth Rs 22 billion could spoil at the Port as it was lying under open-sky, he lamented. If soybean seeds are not released timely, it will affect poultry, fisheries and solvents. It will also harm the industry and the public will spend huge amounts against egg and poultry.

President MCCI demanded of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of the non-release of soybean seed from Karachi Port and issue an order to release it as early as possible. The economy was already suffering and the non-clearance would affect the economy further.