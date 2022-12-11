RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Around three armed robbers broke into a bungalow in Morgah area of the garrison city and escaped from the scene after looting foreign and domestic Currency, gold ornaments worth Rs 20 million.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the robbers took the family hostage and locked them in a room at gunpoint.

While searching the house, the robbers looted 9,000 Euros, 500 Dollars and 80 tolas of gold jewelry, including 75 lakh rupees in cash.

Moreover, they also took passport documents, and a 9 mm pistol also with them.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the incident and directed the police to trace the accused and arrest them and recover the stolen goods.

However, the police team reached the spot on the information of the incident.

SSP Operations and other officers inspected the spot and instructed the investigation team.

However, forensic teams were collecting evidence from the scene, working on technical evidence and human intelligence.

The accused would be arrested and brought to justice, said SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan.