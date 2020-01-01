UrduPoint.com
Millions Of Rupees Corruption Alleged In Capital Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:04 PM

Islamabad's thirds major public sector hospital run by Capital Development Authority (CDA) remained in the grip of alleged corruption and mismanagement during last year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Islamabad's thirds major public sector hospital run by Capital Development Authority (CDA) remained in the grip of alleged corruption and mismanagement during last year.The Capital Hospital witnessed 872 deaths, including 212 accidental and 90 allegedly stood victim of the doctors and paramedical staff negligence.Corruption in the administrative affairs also remained high at the name of purchasing medicines as public were provided local made medicines while funds were extracted for the cost of multi-national companies from the government.A report available with this correspondent revealed that alleged corruptions were committed in Rs2 billion funds which were allocated for the purchase of medicines.

In this way as many as Rs850 million corruptions were committed allegedly by the management.

Similarly, the hospital management alleged committed corruption worth Rs550 million in the fund allocated for the renovation of the hospital.

However, no action could be taken against the corrupt officials so far.The sources said that the hospital senior doctors don't bother to visit the hospital for days and there is no check and balance mechanism available in the hospital for them.The hospital annual report reveals that despite release of millions of rupees funds, many senior specialists' doctors' posts are vacant as well as shortage of medicines remained trouble of the year.

However, the CDA management seems no care for the public trouble due to lack of medical specialists in various departments.Following the situation, patients and their attendance face many problems.

