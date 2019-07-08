Millions of rupees corruption alleged in NHA

More than Rs80 million corruptions have been alleged in the National Highways Authority (NHA), sources said on Monday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) More than Rs80 million corruptions have been alleged in the National Highways Authority (NHA), sources said on Monday.Following the corruption allegations, Minister of Communications Murad Saeed was in regular contact with the relevant ministries to launch crackdown against the corrupt officers.He has also directed action against the suspected corrupt officers.

There are reports as well that many of the alleged corrupt people were putting efforts to flee the country to escape action against them.As many as Rs720 millions adjustments were made and most of the recoveries were made in M-8 project worth rs750 million.

The sources said that the ministry had also made recovery worth rRs120 million in Bisham development project.The young minister of communications is in regular contact with the relevant departments to arrest the corrupt officers, they said.