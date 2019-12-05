Millions of rupees corruption alleges in free trade agreement with China, Malaysia

(@imziishan)

Billions of rupees corruptions alleged in Free Trade Agreements with China and Malaysia, sources said on Thursday

Billions of rupees corruptions alleged in Free Trade Agreements with China and Malaysia, sources said on Thursday.The sources said that the corrupt officers had excluded tax on products imported from China and Malaysia.

In this way, the national exchequer suffered losses worth Rs1 billion.

Four years have gone for the alleged corruptions; neither corrupt companies nor the officers could be identified so far.The documents available with Online reveal that misuse of Free Trade Agreement was committed.

Importers extracted millions of rupees on fake certificates.The documents further revealed that the custom officials along with importers extracted 80 million in term of custom duty.The identification has been made and the importers belong to Lahore. Despite many years have gone, the government didn't review the agreements.