Millions of rupees corruptions alleged in interprovincial ministry

Millions of rupees corruptions have been alleged in financial affairs of Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination, Online has learnt.The sources said that the officers of the ministry put over 25.5 million in their own pockets in term of allowances

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Millions of rupees corruptions have been alleged in financial affairs of Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination, Online has learnt.The sources said that the officers of the ministry put over 25.5 million in their own pockets in term of allowances.

The funds were extracted from the development budget of the ministry.The officers have rented separate building for their offices and extract annual Rs3 million in term of rents. They further said four officers extracted Rs2,5 million in terms of allowances and fuel allowances.The officers have withheld 27 vehicles and Rs2.5 million funds were extracted over sports Endowment funds at the name of development funds.

A private company was paid Rs5.6 million.With the permission of the Ministry of Finance, Rs190 million funds have been placed in different banks whereas the officers have extracted Rs3 million in term of purchasing stationary items.The ministry paid Rs6.3 million to the legal advisor, and extracted more than Rs70 million on the name of different food items.

As many as Rs14 million corruptions have been alleged in the purchases.The ministry is under the control of Fehmida Mirza and according to the sources, she was unable to make her hold on the financial affairs. The sources said that billions of rupees corruption allegations were a major reasons exposing Mirza's inability to control over the officers corruptions.