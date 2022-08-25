Millions to watch BTS for Free, as HYBE announces in-person Busan Concert with no ticket price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Grammy nominated stars Bangtan Boys (BTS) will be performing in front of millions of fans for free as the music agency Hybe unveiled the details of the upcoming Busan Concert in connection with the Busan World Expo 2030 South Korea.

The world expo is an effort to showcase the rich culture of the country by attracting millions of visitors from around the globe.

Earlier, BTS were made the honorary ambassadors for the Busan World Expo 2030 South Korea in an official ceremony attended by various official dignitaries along with Busan Mayor Park Heong-Joon, and HYBE CEO Park Ji-Won.

In a bid to serve the purpose rightfully, the megastars had announced that they will be holding a concert in October in order to spread South Korea's beautiful culture around the world, revealing the details soon.

Now that the month of concert is around the corner, finally Big Hit unveiled the details of the concert which made fans go crazy knowing the unlimited and free opportunities available, for millions of fans around the globe, to watch their favorite stars shinning up on-stage.

The official notices shared via music agency's social media accounts stated, "We are holding a free in-person concert, live play and online live streaming of World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS 'Yet To Come' in Busan. The concert will be held on October 15, 2022, 6PM (KST) at Busan llgwang Special Stage".

Live play is an in-person event in which armys (bts fandom) can watch the concert in real-time on large screens to feel the lively moment of the concert at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.

Online live streaming will be available on Weverse, ZEPETO & NAVER NOW.

Details of ticket reservations will be announced later.

Tickets to the concert are free except the reservation fee and shipping fee.

Fans hope for the concert to be a special one with an amazing performance ahead as it would be the first group musical activity since the group announced its hiatus back in June, 2022 after which they were more focused on solo activities rather than the group activities.