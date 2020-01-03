UrduPoint.com
Millions Watched "Visit Pakistan" Video Run At World's Biggest Street Show LNYDP 2020

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Millions watched

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):"Visit Pakistan" video message on " London's New Year's Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020 was watched by more than half-million street spectators and millions on TV channels across the globe.

The Pakistan High Commission ran the video on Giant Screens installed along the Parade route at Piccadilly Circus, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben/Houses of Parliament to introduce the world tourists to the magnificent travel treasures of Pakistan.

The video contained Prime Minister Imran Khan's message, photos of country's most beautiful tourist destinations, glimpses of the Royal Couple's recent visit to Pakistan and High Commissioner's message highlighting 'Pakistan a Land of Million Opportunities'.

Braving the chilly weather of London, the revellers were seen taking photos of "Visit Pakistan" video for sharing on social media.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, who attended the Parade along with his spouse, commented on the occasion: "Pakistan is a land of million opportunities.

Running the 'Visit Pakistan' video message on Parade is a great opportunity to capitalise on the growing interest of international tourists in Pakistan".

Nafees Zakaria said that recently a famous American publication Conde Nast Traveller declared Pakistan as No.1 tourist destination for 2020.

Similarly, he added that British Backpacker Society ranked Pakistan as the 3rd highest potential adventure travel destination for the 2020.

"In this backdrop, sending this massage out on the LNYDP 2020 would attract potential visitors to our country.", he remarked.

The High Commissioner on the occasion also thanked the Bestway Group, United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for sponsoring the "Visit Pakistan" video.

