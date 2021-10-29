UrduPoint.com

Mills' Boiler Sealed For Polluting Environment

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:09 PM

The Environment Protection Department sealed the boiler of a Paper Board Mills for polluting environment on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department sealed the boiler of a Paper Board Mills for polluting environment on Friday.

Inspector Environment Muhammad Siddique, along with his team, checked Awami Paper Board Mills, situated at Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road and found its boiler emitting excessive smoke direct into the air and polluting environment.

Therefore, the environment inspector sealed boiler of the paper board mills and got a case registered against its owner. Further action is under progress, a spokesman of environment department said on Friday.

