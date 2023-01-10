Mills directed to address concerns of sugarcane growers

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has directed sugar mills management to take solid measures for facilitating and resolving the problems of sugarcane growers.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan paid a visit to Al Moez Sugar Mills to learn about the problems being faced by farmers on the spot and review the facilities on the part of the mills' management.

During the visit, he inspected weighing scales at the entry and exit gates, quality control laboratory, process control laboratory, sugar packing section, cleanliness standard of godowns and stock availability.

Later, the AC also met the land sugarcane growers of Tehsil Pharpur and listened to their problems pertaining to mills' management.

Aneeq Anwar issued necessary instructions to the authorities concerned of the crushing unit, asking them to take measures for facilitating and addressing the concerns of the farmers at the earliest.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Prova also visited Chashma Sugar Mills- II in his area and discussed several issues mainly "illegal deduction" with the mills' management.

The farmers highlighted several problems when they met with the visiting official of the district administration.

The AC assured them that serious measures would be taken to address their reservations as soon as possible.