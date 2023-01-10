UrduPoint.com

Mills Directed To Address Concerns Of Sugarcane Growers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Mills directed to address concerns of sugarcane growers

DERA ISMAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has directed sugar mills management to take solid measures for facilitating and resolving the problems of sugarcane growers.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan paid a visit to Al Moez Sugar Mills to learn about the problems being faced by farmers on the spot and review the facilities on the part of the mills' management.

During the visit, he inspected weighing scales at the entry and exit gates, quality control laboratory, process control laboratory, sugar packing section, cleanliness standard of godowns and stock availability.

Later, the AC also met the land sugarcane growers of Tehsil Pharpur and listened to their problems pertaining to mills' management.

Aneeq Anwar issued necessary instructions to the authorities concerned of the crushing unit, asking them to take measures for facilitating and addressing the concerns of the farmers at the earliest.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Prova also visited Chashma Sugar Mills- II in his area and discussed several issues mainly "illegal deduction" with the mills' management.

The farmers highlighted several problems when they met with the visiting official of the district administration.

The AC assured them that serious measures would be taken to address their reservations as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Visit Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

2 hours ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.